We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Location; Stockholm
The Role:
As a Software Engineer at Polarium, you will take a leading role in developing robust, scalable, and high-quality digital software solutions across our growing ecosystem of digital energy offerings including EMS, VPP, Fleet management and related apps. You will work across the entire product lifecycle from concept through deployment and continuous improvement building critical services and applications that enable smarter, more sustainable energy systems. Collaborating closely with other engineers, data scientists, product management, and business areas you will help shape how we design, build, monitor, and evolve our digital platforms.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain end-to-end services and applications
Design and implement backend systems, APIs, and full-stack applications
Create modular design blocks for reuse across our digital presence
Collaborate on system specifications, architecture, and process optimizations
Deliver integrated solutions across front-end and back-end technologies
Drive quality and reliability through test automation, CI/CD, and clean code practices
Contribute to feasibility studies and prototyping of new technologies
Ensure system observability and proactive alerting are in place
Qualifications and experience:
At least 3 years of experience in software development roles
Proficiency in backend development using Python or similar languages
Proficiency in frontend development, preferably with React.js
Experience with cloud service development (e.g. AWS or similar)
Proficient in Git and common workflows on GitLab
Experience working in cross-functional teams
Excellent command of English, with strong communication skills
Energy/IoT domain knowledge is a plus, but not required
Fluent in English
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
