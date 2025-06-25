Software Engineer
2025-06-25
Invise Agency (part of Siloy) are seeking for an experienced Software Engineer to join our team in post-sales. We see that the ideal candidate has a strong technical background, is keen to architect and find solutions, has excellent communication skills, has a good dev background and has the ability to work closely with clients and internal teams.
The role:
You will be a trusted advisor to our clients, driving the technical implementation of our solutions while ensuring alignment with business objectives. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that meet and exceed client expectations. You will be working in a tech team consisting of a CTO, a back-end developer, and four technical strategists and project leaders.
Key responsibilities:
Design and implement scalable, efficient, and secure solutions for our clients
Develop and maintain solution architectures, including detailed technical specifications and architectural diagrams
Translate complex technical concepts into clear, actionable recommendations for clients
Provide guidance on best practices for cloud architecture and integration strategies
Conduct technical workshops and requirements discovery sessions with clients
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues in client environments
Contribute to the development of internal tools and frameworks to enhance delivery quality
Collaborate with sales teams to provide technical expertise during client engagements
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Software Engineer, preferably in a post-sales capacity
Strong understanding of enterprise technology stacks and integration strategies
Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript, Go, or similar)
Experience with or willingness to work with TypeScript/JavaScript
Strong understanding of using APIs from different systems to develop and build a smooth transition of data amongst them
Exceptional problem-solving skills with a proactive approach
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to translate complex technical concepts into clear and actionable recommendations
Strong documentation skills, including the ability to create architectural diagrams and technical specifications
Experience working directly with clients in a consultative role
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS) and modern architectural patterns
Understanding of CRM is a bonus
About us:
We are an award-winning agency & HubSpot Elite partner on a mission to become the world's leading HubSpot partner.
We are over 60 colleagues (130 globally with Siloy). We support our primarily B2B clients with everything from CRM and technical implementations to design, content creation and copywriting. Our team consists of top-tier experts, and you'll be working alongside some of the most talented professionals in the industry.
Our office is located in the heart of Stockholm, featuring fresh and modern spaces - but how, when, and where you work is entirely up to you. We offer complete flexibility in terms of working hours and location, so you can work from wherever suits you best.
Sound like the right fit? Apply today!
Applications are only accepted from candidates within the EU.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Invise Agency AB
Kungstensgatan 48
113 59 STOCKHOLM
