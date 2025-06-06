Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Olofström
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Propulsion and Energy is one of the corner stones of Volvo Cars Engineering. We are at the heart of electrification and energy engineering with a clear purpose to develop state of the art propulsions and energy solutions.
Our Charging Software group delivers critical software functionality for the on-board charger (OBC) in our electrified vehicles. The OBC is essential for electrified vehicles, enabling grid-to-battery charging.
Challenges and Vision
AC-charging is important for building a sustainable and user-friendly EV. Our mission is to optimize our software and hardware to ensure seamless vehicle charging.
To lead the market in Charging Software functionality. We're committed to evolving our approach, embracing modular software platforms that adapt to global charging standards.
What you'll do
As a Software Developer, you'll be part of a team delivering Application Software for the on-board charger and our energy system. Key responsibilities include:
* Model-Based Development (MBD): Utilize Matlab/Simulink and AUTOSAR to implement charging functionality for different standards and logics
* Testing and Calibration: Work with vehicle calibration, Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) and vehicle testing
* Bug Analysis and Resolution: Diagnose and resolve software issues to maintain system reliability
* Collaboration and Mentorship:
* Partner with cross-functional teams, including testers, designers, and stakeholders
* Continuous Improvement: Identify bottlenecks, propose enhancements, and contribute to process optimization
What you'll bring
You would carry a B.Sc. in Engineering (Electronics, Software, or equivalent). You would bring a background in model-based development for embedded systems. In this role you should be fluent in English as well as carry a drivers license preferably B-category license.
Below are preferred skills and experience that would benefit you in this role:
* Software/function development experience
* Embedded system development background
* Knowledge of automotive product development and power electronics (OBC functionality)
* Familiarity with AUTOSAR architecture and software component development
* Understanding of charging standards like IEC-61851, J1772, SAE J3400 (NACS)
* Knowledge and understanding of simple HW-Circuits
Some personal traits that would benefit you in this role would be a structured approach, detail-oriented, and driven by innovation. You are an effective communicator and team player as well as an adaptable with a business-oriented mindset.
In this role you would collaborate with a global team of innovators. Lead projects that shape the future of sustainable mobility. Thrive in a culture that values integrity, courage, and energy.
#LI-DNP
#LI-DNI Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "76968-43438568". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mark H Chan 46728889968 Jobbnummer
9377685