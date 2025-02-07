Software Engineer
Evinova is currently looking for a Software Engineer to join our Product Engineering team. This role requires someone that codes daily, is self-motivated, and has a passion for development. We'll rely on you to bring your technical acumen to help the team continue to deliver world class solutions.
In this role, you will be a Software Engineer in one of the product engineering teams at Evinova, building apps and web based products used in clinical trials.
The Product Engineering organization consists of several self-organized/managed cross-functional teams with the people and skills needed to deliver our innovative digital products and solutions to patients and healthcare providers participating in clinical trials around the world. We are working with agile methodology delivering a new release of the software product with program increments every quarter. We are proud to have one of the best software development teams you can find with deep technical and business skills to shape the product from early ideas and requirements through full implementation and support. This is a place where you can grow and learn together with other people delivering software with a great purpose.
Our team is a high performing team in a fast-paced environment, and you will often be working with team members across multiple locations. You will be collaborating with cross functional teams - like design, product, and platform. You will be given requirements that you are expected to understand, plan, develop, and thoroughly test before considering the work completed. Deployments are also handled by our teams, and you will be working with team members in deploying your code. You are expected to collaborate with your team members and escalate appropriately to your lead in case of issues. You will also be coordinating with different teams as needed for integrations.
We are looking for individuals with a proven understanding in the full-stack development space and have a desire to learn new technologies as needed. We are looking for individuals who have knowledge in the core technologies like React, Angular, Java, HTML, CSS, JS, SQL, and NoSQL, while additional skills are appreciated. It is not vital that you have expertise in all the following, but here are a few skills we are looking for in a person for this role
* Java/Spring boot
* Typescript
* NodeJS
* React
* Postgres, MongoDB, DynamoDB
* REST
* Docker
* AWS
* CDK
* EKS
* Cognito
Education Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in computer engineering, Electrical Engineering, Math, Computer Science, Information Science, or equivalent degree is preferred.
Experience Requirements:
* Long history of enjoying problem solving and building things
* 1+years of hands-on software development experience
Why Evinova?
Evinova draws on AstraZeneca's deep experience developing novel therapeutics, informed by insights from thousands of patients and clinical researchers. Together, we can accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines, improve the design and delivery of clinical trials for better patient experiences and outcomes, and think more holistically about patient care before, during, and after treatment. We know that regulators, healthcare professionals, and care teams at clinical trial sites do not want a fragmented approach. They do not want a future where every pharmaceutical company provides its own, different digital solutions. They want solutions that work across the sector, simplify their workload, and benefit patients broadly. By bringing our solutions to the wider healthcare community, we can help build more unified approaches to how we all develop and deploy digital technologies, better serving our teams, physicians, and ultimately patients. Evinova represents a unique opportunity to deliver meaningful outcomes with digital and AI to serve the wider healthcare community and create new standards for the sector.
You'll be part of a collaborative and diverse global team working with a modern tech stack in a regulatory environment. You'll have great opportunities to grow whether it's through tackling exciting challenges or learning from experienced colleagues.
So, what's next!
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
Where can I find out more?
