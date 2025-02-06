Software Engineer
Join our team as a key contributor to our internal developer portal (IDP) powered by Backstage. In this role, you'll help shape the evolution of our IDP by designing, developing, and enhancing features, custom plugins, and integrations with external systems. Your work will ensure that our installation remains stable, secure, and efficient while supporting our growing community of developers.
What You'll Be Doing
Onboarding & Feature Development:
• Develop and implement new features, plugins, and integrations that enhance the functionality of our internal developer portal.
• Support developers during the onboarding process and assist in custom plugin development to streamline their workflow.
System Maintenance & Improvement:
• Ensure the IDP is consistently updated, secure, and performing optimally.
• Make regular code quality improvements and implement best practices to maintain high development standards.
Stakeholder Collaboration:
• Work closely with developers, architects, and infrastructure teams to gather requirements and feedback.
• Facilitate discussions and collaborative problem-solving sessions to drive continuous improvements in the platform.
Essential Skills and Experience
• Proven experience in building modern, cloud-native, containerized applications.
• Strong proficiency in JavaScript, with hands-on experience in both React and Node.js.
• Solid understanding of relational databases, RESTful APIs, and version control systems like GitHub.
• A senior-level mindset, demonstrating leadership, strategic technical thinking, and empowerment of team peers.
• Excellent communication skills and a collaborative approach to team discussions and problem resolution.
Desirable Qualifications
• Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, and monitoring tools such as Grafana or Splunk.
• Experience in driving code quality improvements and establishing high standards within development processes.
• Exposure to tools like Azure DevOps, YAML, GraphQL, Terraform, and automated code analysis platforms.
• Proven ability to support onboarding services and plugin development initiatives.
Bonus Points
• Previous experience with developer portals like Backstage.
• Relevant Azure certification.
If you're passionate about creating robust internal tools and enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive innovation, we'd love to hear from you.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
