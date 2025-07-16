Software Engineer
2025-07-16
Technology Environment
We operate within a robust and modern technology landscape that supports scalable, maintainable, and high-quality software development. The stack spans frontend, backend, and DevOps, with a strong emphasis on automated testing, performance, and collaboration.
Frontend Development
Our frontend is built using modern JavaScript technologies and frameworks that ensure responsive, modular, and user-friendly interfaces:
React serves as the core library for building dynamic and reusable UI components.
TypeScript enhances code reliability through static typing and better developer tooling.
Sass is used for scalable and maintainable CSS styling.
Vite enables fast development workflows with lightning-fast hot module replacement and optimized builds.
Cypress and Testing Library are implemented to support robust end-to-end and component testing strategies.
npm is used for managing dependencies and running project scripts.
Backend Development
Our backend is designed for flexibility, performance, and long-term maintainability:
Developed in C# using .NET 6 and .NET 8+, taking advantage of modern language features and platform improvements.
Entity Framework Core is used for efficient database access and mapping.
We follow a test-driven approach using xUnit, Moq, and Test Containers to enable unit testing, mocking, and integration testing.
Data is managed through SQL Server, structured with performance and scalability in mind.
Emphasis is placed on clean architecture, proper separation of concerns, and proven design principles.
DevOps & Infrastructure
To support a seamless CI/CD pipeline and maintain stability in production environments, we utilize:
Azure for hosting, monitoring, and scaling cloud infrastructure.
Git for version control, enabling effective team collaboration.
Azure DevOps for build and release automation, task tracking, and deployment management.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
