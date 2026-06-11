Country Manager - Management/Business Operations
Deel Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deel Sweden AB i Stockholm
Duties and Responsibilities:
Oversee the company's operations within the country to ensure alignment with global objectives.
- Develop and implement strategic plans to enhance market presence and drive business growth.
- Monitor local market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities and challenges.
- Coordinate with various departments to ensure seamless execution of projects and initiatives. - Manage the country budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources and cost control.
- Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including government bodies and industry partners.
- Ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies across all operations. - Lead the recruitment and development of the local team to build a high-performing workforce.
- Analyze performance data to assess progress against KPIs and make informed decisions.
- Facilitate the integration of global strategies into local operations to achieve business objectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22
E-post: fran.logiudice@deel.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Country Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deel Sweden AB
(org.nr 559295-8382), https://www.deel.com
David Bagares Gata 7 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9958537