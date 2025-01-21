Software Engineer
2025-01-21
We are a fast-paced product company who are revolutionizing the Ad Tech industry, thanks to our cutting edge technology and focus on excellence and scale.
Our agile teams are highly autonomous, collaborative and we are now looking for yet another passionate engineer to join us!
Ready for a new challenge? Here is what we offer.
Flexible & autonomous teams, built upon trust.Together, we decide how to win. We trust, assume the best in others, and respect the individual, which we believe is the foundation of our great engineering culture. Our teams consistently score high in motivation and engagement measurements. We believe in close collaboration and communication, within and outside of the team.
New challenges and personal growth.We live by our entrepreneurial spirit, this means taking risks, identifying opportunities and always seeking new solutions.
A passionate and fun culture.We are passionate about our work and believe that having lots of fun is essential for both creativity and success. Welcome to a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a lot of fun and exciting activities going on including hackathons, team activities, company trips and board game nights.
A stable and global industry-leader based in Stockholm, expanding and scaling to new markets!We're in a great position to drive success and seize new opportunities, our international customer base is constantly growing and so is our product. With the support of our new owners, we are making moves to expand into new markets, setting a clear course for growth in 2025.
Constantly evolving tech and modern tooling.Our creative management platform serves 500+ million impressions every day (with a record of over 1 billion). We are constantly looking to improve our product and tech. Do you have ideas on how we can scale even faster? Bring them on!
What tech makes you heart beat?Our ever evolving tech stack currently consists of:
TypeScript / Angular
C# / .NET
MongoDB
Azure & Kubernetes
• and some more stuff
Are you + Bannerflow = true?
We are seeking an experienced and ambitious engineer to join our team and help us continue to deliver the best possible products to our customers. This role is a critical part of our development team and will play a key role in shaping the direction of our technology and ensuring that our products are robust, scalable and secure.
So, what are we looking for?
>5 years of experience as a software engineer delivering high-quality products
Strong sense of ownership and personal drive
Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
Excellent communication, collaboration and leadership skills - paring or mobbing fellow developer is just a natural way of working for you
Passion for mentoring and coaching team members to help them reach their full potential
Strong interest of the latest technologies, industry trends and best practices to continually improve our products and processes
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. As a Software Engineer you'll help us continue to revolutionize the Ad Tech industry through cutting-edge technology and product excellence. You'll also get to enjoy our fun and engaging culture with activities like padel tournaments, webinars, Friday beers, and Level-up Hackathons. We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities.If you are ready to take your career to the next level, we want to hear from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242) Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Kontakt
Linnea Winsnes Sunnemark linnea.winsnes@bannerflow.com Jobbnummer
9114686