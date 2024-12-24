Software Engineer
We are a dynamic and technology consulting company providing skilled consultants to our clients for both inhouse and external customers projects . We are committed to delivering high-quality software solutions that meet and exceed client expectations. Our team thrives on collaboration, continuous learning, and excellence.
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled Software Test Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products through comprehensive testing, meticulous attention to detail, and effective communication.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and execute test plans and test cases for software applications.
Perform manual and automated testing to identify and report bugs, issues, and performance bottlenecks.
Collaborate with development teams to understand requirements and provide feedback on design and functionality.
Create and maintain detailed documentation of test cases, procedures, and outcomes.
Develop and implement automated testing scripts and tools to streamline testing processes.
Conduct regression, integration, and system testing to ensure the quality of deliverables.
Continuously improve testing processes, tools, and methodologies to enhance efficiency.
Monitor and track software performance metrics to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Software Test Engineer or similar role.
Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Proficiency in writing test scripts using tools like Selenium, JUnit, or similar.
Experience with manual and automated testing frameworks.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development processes.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
Preferred Skills:
Knowledge of programming languages such as Python, Java, or C#.
Experience with performance and security testing.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and tools like Jenkins or GitLab.
Certification in software testing (e.g., ISTQB, CSTE) is a plus.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and career growth.
Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Flexible work arrangements (e.g., remote or hybrid).
