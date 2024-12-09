Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Core System Components (ARTCSC), within Software & Electronics Platform, we develop and maintain body controllers, I/O controllers, electrical power distribution units and electrical power supply - hardware as well as software - for both current and future vehicle platforms. We work with solutions from early concept to industrialization and follow-up in the field.
We are dedicated to building cross-functional and empowered teams where we learn every day, challenge each other and give continuous feedback.
We are now looking for software developers with AUTOSAR experience to join our base Software development teams on their exciting journey!
What you'll do
As part of an ARTCSC empowered team, you will ensure the delivery and quality software solutions for our future controllers. This unit is a central part of our new software & electronic platform, realizing important software functionality - both on system service and customer function level. Our team is responsible for integrating supplier-developed hardware and basic software with in-house developed application software. As an instrumental part of this puzzle, you will use your Autosar Basic SW expertise to develop a correct Software solution /configuration and make sure it is well integrated with the other parts of the ECU. You will also contribute to building an automated workflow with continuous integration and testing of new software.
When striving to deliver the optimal product, you will work in close collaboration with several expert competences - both within and outside Volvo Cars. Together with ARTCSC's own broad area of expertise, this will benefit your long-term development and expand your knowledge within many different fields.
What you'll bring
We think you are a self-driven team player with high ambitions and both a sense of ownership and dedication to quality in everything you do. You take a structured approach to your work and have analytical skills that you have successfully applied to complex engineering tasks in the past.
You collaborate well with your peers and are open to share your work and expertise, and you are also not afraid to ask when you need their help. At the same time, you have no problem stating your own opinion and setting high standards when collaborating with e.g. suppliers.
You communicate well in English and have a B.Sc. or equivalent within Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics or similar area of education. An M.Sc. is extra meritorious.
We expect you to have experience of automotive software design and development, specifically within Autosar Basic SW (and from related tools - e.g. Siemens VSB). We also appreciate background in continuous integration and automation (with tools Git, Jenkins, Conan, CMake), embedded software testing, automotive communication and ISO 26262. Knowledge of Vector tools like CANoe, CANalyzer and Elektra together with Matlab/Simulink and SystemWeaver experience will be good to have as well. Ersättning
