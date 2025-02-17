Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Complete Integration and release, would you like to be part of were it all happens?
We work in the center of SW development. The place were it all comes together the complete integration and release.
We are now looking for you who can guide our organization on how we can truly create the ultimate/best test value coverage in order to succeed in our mission. To secure a stable and robust electrical system for all electrical platforms.
We are now looking for new team members to our teams.
The work
You guide the organization in how to grow the functionality in steps and reach new capabilities in the SW baseline more continuously than in "bigger chunks" focusing on end goal. You do this by close collaboration with all developing areas in Engineering (R&D). Together we create the integration plan, a transparent way to follow the functional growth in the electrical system and SW baseline. We also handle test analysis that focus on critical dependencies to secure we are all targeting the same capability growth throughout the organization. We make technical evaluations on how the plan impact the complete and drive the integration planning towards project needs.
We drive the integration driven development strategy.
Who are you and what do you do?
You have a strategic mindset and like setting a roadmap for all developing areas. You believe that technical leadership is the way to go to align people and organization towards a common goal. Have experience working with both complex product as well as organization. You have ideas on what a good complete SW baseline in a complex embedded system looks like.
Working with integration plan and functional growth, you have knowledge in how to grow functionality and maybe you have knowledge in automotive technology both in functions and/or concepts.
We believe that collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and empowering the test and integration developers. You can make sense of complex high quantity, and sometimes contradictory, information to effectively solve problems. You actively seek ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels.
You also have...
* M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
* Knowledge and experience in how to create and drive roadmaps, vision and steps to get there
* Senior experience working with integration driven development, how to grow functionality and evolve systems in a complex electrical system.
* Experience from working with SW development/testing within a large-scaled embedded system including CI/CD
