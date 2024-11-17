Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo On Call - Embedded C++ Developer
The Volvo On Call mobile app revolutionized the industry and every day we make life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them remote access to the car from the comfort of their couch. With the app you can for instance start, heat and prepare the car for your trip by sending your destination to the car, either from your phone, tablet or your watch.
Here in Gothenburg, you will thrive as part of a highly skilled cross functional agile team where your primary focus will be within the development of the backend features of the mobile app, but with the opportunity to learn from your peers, broaden your skills and experience within the other system parts such as Android, iOS, test automation, and system design.
So, come join us in the forefront of technology and create the future of Volvo Cars!
Main responsibilities
• Design, develop and maintain the embedded remote functions which will relate to the VOC app.
• Engage with the rest of the team and actively pull tasks from the backlog
• Write testable code as well as unit and component tests
• Code review your colleagues
• Follow technical trends and raise innovative new features
Required qualifications
• BSc degree in a computer related field or equivalent work experience as an embedded C++ software developer or be a passionate spare time developer.
• Deep knowledge in modern C++ cross platform development. (C++14)
• Experience in writing thread-safe code.
• Experience in writing testable and maintainable code.
• Experience in agile tools such as Jira, Git and Jenkins
• Excellent English, both verbally and written
• Knowledge in Python development
Meritorious
• Android mobile app development using Kotlin and previous experience with mobile apps projects involving smartphone accessories using BLE is highly meritorious
• IOS mobile app development using Swift
• Experience in software test automation
• Conversational Swedish skills
• Driver's license B
• Automotive technology such as CAN buses, FlexRay and SOME/IP
• Experience with Robot Framework
Personal qualities
• Passion for new technologies, software development and creating great user experiences
• Quality focus. You want your teams code to be clean and maintainable
• Willing to take up the task that is most important for the team to progress
• A positive and easy going mindset Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74315-42983491". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9015459