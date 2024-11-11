Software Engineer
Wolt Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Do you already have at least 1 - 2 years of software development experience but crave for new challenges? Awesome! We have some good news for you - we now welcome a whopping dozen Kotlin and Scala engineers to our product teams, from consumer products to merchant, to courier and everything in between. We are looking for enthusiastic minds to help us build up Wolt products for everyone involved: 11 000+ employees, 30M+ registered users, 120 000+ restaurant and retail partners, and 180 000+ courier partners. We operate in 27 countries and our team consists of 100+ nationalities and now we want you to bring in fresh ideas and passion for technology - we'll provide the rest!
You'll be working with one of our 50+ awesome engineering teams. We work in small cross-functional teams with high ownership, with each team focusing on a key area of the Wolt product stack. Each of our product team members has a say in where we are going and what solutions we implement. We work with a passion, but haven't forgotten how to have fun along the way!
At Wolt, we strive to develop our product with the latest technologies and to name some of the most relevant ones: Scala, Kotlin, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, AWS, Kubernetes, Kafka, MongoDB. And now we have opportunities for engineers in the following areas:
Backend: Kotlin and Scala
Hungry to know what Wolt can do for you? Read Kristian's story of how he has grown with Wolt here.
Qualifications
We are looking for potential to grow, readiness to learn fast, and passion for tech
We so require some industry experience, at least 1+ years in software development in Kotlin or Scala (for Kotlin positions, modern Java experience is highly relevant, but we would expect the assignment to be implemented in Kotlin).
We would also expect excellent communication and collaboration skills as well as fluency in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9003810