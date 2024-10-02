Software Engineer
Job Description
As a Software Engineer in the Test Enablement team, you will play an instrumental part in enhancing our organization's test agility by providing necessary capabilities and support. A key player within the Tech Enablement unit, your duties will encompass test advisory services, test strategy , managing test automation frameworks and tooling, overseeing test management platforms, and handling test data management. Your contributions will essentially empower our Product Teams to execute efficient delivery of high-quality products.
Key Responsibilities:
Enabling seamless test automation, efficient test management, and reliable test data management across our product teams.
Onboarding product teams and accelerating test automation efforts, and drive test automation together with platform engineering (development, implementation, and improvement of the technical infrastructure, tools, and frameworks used).
Providing high availability, tech-agnostic support, and business value-driven services to other teams within the organization.
Improving developer experience with tools like Postman Enterprise and offer technical support and maintenance for various platforms.
Exploring opportunities to improve and contribute to cross-team and organizational enhancements.
Qualifications
Strong programming skills in languages like Java, Python, or TypeScript
Experience with test automation frameworks and tools such as Playwright, Specflow or Robot Framework.
Experience with Kubernetes and containerized environments.
Experience in developing GitHub custom actions using TypeScript/JavaScript.
Knowledge of API testing using tools such as Postman Enterprise.
Proficiency in creating and executing automated test scripts.
Knowledge of continuous integration and delivery (Azure CI/CD, GitHub Actions) pipelines and their integration with test automation frameworks.
Understanding of software testing principles and methodologies such as TDD and BDD.
Familiarity with version control systems like Git.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions.
Ability to drive test automation improvement initiatives and influence others to prioritize automation considerations
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. If you have any questions about the role, please contact responsible recruiter Devika Langar at devika.langar@hm.com
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
