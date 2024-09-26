Software Engineer
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Description:
What do we expect from you?
You understand and reflect on the customer needs to bring value to the organization.
You take part in the development cycle using innovative technologies and frameworks.
You secure qualitative, efficient and performant deliveries.
You provide input for the design and construction of test cases and scenarios and help validate executed test results.
You contribute to boosting the team to continually increase knowledge, competence, performance, and innovation
You collaborate with suppliers, architects, engineers, developers, and internal stakeholders on upcoming and innovative technologies and standardization.
You are a speaking partner towards the local IT site teams for problem/opportunity analysis.
Do you fit the profile?
You are an engineer that have at least a bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
You have education and preferably some experience in agile development practices, ITIL (incident, problem & change process), collaboration tools (such as Azure DevOps or similar), java development & support, relational databases (Oracle, SQL server, My SQL).
We are happy to see applicants that are eager to learn and grow (themselves and us) using a modern approach to Software Engineering.
As a person you enjoy working in a collaborative and empowered agile team environment.
You are self-motivated, well organized and result oriented.
You can build good relations with executives, colleagues, and project teams and you feel comfortable working within complex and global organizations.
You can work under rapidly changing conditions and have the capability to identify, mitigate and decide on solutions when facing obstacles.
You have an analytical mindset and the ability to think ahead.
You are self-motivated and a strong driving force for quality, but also driving change and transformation.
You are fluent in English, both verbally and written.
You should have a general understanding of production processes and understand how all these things work together to make end user applications work well.
Knowledge of the automotive industry is meritorious.
You and your skills
We are looking for a full-stack software engineer who has knowledge about;
Databases (MS SQL (Azure))
Development platforms (Java, OpenShift) Azure Cloud
App services, AKS (Azure Kubernetes Cluster)
SQL server for database, Azure Storage, Azure Container Services
Frameworks (Spring, Springboot, WebFlux)
Messaging (MQ, Kafka, REST API)
Front-end (Angular)
Test Driven Development (Unit testing in Spring Boot and Angular, in memory database testing using Mockito)
Agile processes (Safe / Scrum / ADO)
Backlog management, strategic planning, business relationship management, problem analysis and business modelling
Bonus points for having relevant experience using docker containers and orchestration with Kubernetes
Excellent verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills
Ability to convey ideas in written form and the capability to share those ideas verbally in a clear, concise manner to both technical specialists and people without technical knowledge
Good facilitation, negotiation, documentation and specification skills
Excellent ability to pinpoint value creating activities connected towards a vision
