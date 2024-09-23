Software Engineer
2024-09-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Product Details Pages (PDPs) team is a part of the Commercial Digital (CD) area, and our mission is to provide engaging and comprehensive information about our models, ensuring that potential customers can make informed decisions online.
Are you an experienced frontend developer who loves to learn and develop yourself and your colleagues? Excellent, then we would like you to join our team as Frontend Engineer!
What you'll do
* Contribute towards the development, testing, maintenance of performant websites, headless content management systems and ecommerce.
* Use patterns and leverage modern frameworks to build, maintain, and implement our solutions.
* Gain knowledge of various development approaches and assisting with the design of ground-up projects and enhancements.
* Get to know the supported business area(s), have an awareness of related objectives and challenges.
* Focus on accuracy and quality, while continuing to deliver code.
* Occasionally play multiple roles (e.g. individual contributor, lead, teacher, mentor).
* Drive the work forward and take initiatives to improve your and your colleges work.
You and your skills
We are looking for you who has a genuine interest in technology and in building trusted relationships. You will be one of the go-to persons for expertise related to this area, therefore a positive attitude and understanding of different perspectives is important.
This together with the willingness to coach and support to contribute to organizational development. With your great experience combined with the ability to come up with new ideas, you will be able to bring this role to the necessary level.
To succeed in this role, you need to have:
* 4+ years of work experience as a front-end engineer.
* Experience in JavaScript/Typescript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS. React.js, Typescript and Next.js is the language and frameworks we use.
* Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure.
* Experience in building accessible and performant websites.
* Able to work in a diverse team and collaborate with others as well as mentoring and coaching colleagues.
* Learn from fantastic colleagues and share your knowledge and experience.
* Last but not least, share passion for cars and developments in the auto industry.
Location
Gothenburg
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
