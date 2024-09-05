Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that helps Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030? Excellent, then we would like you to join our cluster as Software Engineer! The Car Service cluster is a part of the Commercial Digital area, and our mission is to create a personal, collaborative and effortless experience through a unified service ecosystem for our customers, the service experts and the creators of service-related content.
That constitutes our roadmap towards our vision of keeping people moving and you can definitely help us on this journey.
What you'll do:
* Actively take part in the entire development process - from design to final implementation, to deployment of business-critical software.
* Work with product and UX to ensure that product vision and strategy is aligned with architecture and engineering strategy.
* Be an expert in your team's domain and help stakeholders and adjacent teams understand your services.
* Encourage sound engineering practices while contributing to the team's technical strategy and roadmaps.
* Demonstrate and champion an appetite for knowledge and never stop developing as an engineer.
* Actively share your knowledge and coach team members to grow and develop.
Who you are:
Someone with a demonstrable experience as a software developer with a solid understanding of:
* Languages/Frameworks: C# .NET (preferably) or Java.
* Event-driven architecture (e.g.: Kafka, SQS, etc).
* API Protocols (e.g.: gRPC, REST API, etc).
* CI/CD practices and tools.
* Relational and non-relational databases (Redis, DynamoDB, Cosmos DB, etc).
* Container-based application development (e.g.: Kubernetes, Docker, etc).
* Cloud Service Providers (e.g.: AWS, Azure or GCP).
We are seeking a candidate with experience in agile environments who enjoys collaborating across all levels of engineering, product, and UX leadership to build outstanding products. The ideal candidate fully embraces a growth mindset and can inspire others to do the same. They should be passionate about mentoring and supporting fellow engineers, helping them reach their full potential.
The successful applicant understands the importance of scalable, sustainable, and architecturally sound solutions. They care deeply about quality and know how to deliver high-quality code. They should be comfortable navigating ambiguity and exercising good judgment when making decisions.
We value compassion and the ability to adapt interactions based on individual needs and specific situations. Lastly, we're looking for someone who enjoys having fun at work and is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
