Software Engineer
2024-08-20
IKEA is on a transformation journey with the aim of combining our home furnishing knowledge with digital capabilities. The focus in our digitalization of product content is to enable effective planning, creation and distribution of impactful content across all channels and markets, all while enabling collaboration with partners and external parties across the globe.
To enable our transformation, we're on the lookout for Software Engineers that understand the software development principles, have the programming language skills, and can implement digital solutions that will realize this journey of Omnichannel content. Here's your chance to really make a difference!
We strongly believe that you are a person who has a good understanding and global experience of digital marketing and content management, lifecycle development and technologies. Since the domain provides services on an enterprise level, it is important you have at least 2+ years of working experience of building enterprise applications using .Net C# or Java Sprint Boot or ReactJS frontend stack. We also see experiences from leading developers to build usable products, as well as being a good communicator who sees the whole picture and can handle the overall technical development across the Content products.
To succeed in this role, you are self-motivated and highly technical with best practices on how to lead the developers in their day-to-day technical development of products. It is a huge advantage if you have experience of working with PIM, DAM, headless CMS, Marketing Automation platforms and cloud-based solutions within MarTech stack.
In your role as a Development Lead, you will lead and guide development teams within M&C Digital transformation journey.
Your assignment will include:
Technical development of MarTech platform within Content Landscape
(CMS, DAM, PIM, APIs).
Provide development inputs in the technical roadmap along with the architect.
Setup development practices working in Agile teams. Ensure good code quality, Test driven Development, Build CI/CD pipelines, ensure the code reviews are done.
Help introduce design patterns that can help development of technical solutions which is optimized as per need.
Secure proper design, architecture, and technology in place for digital technology platforms such as Digital Asset Management and products related to Marketing Technology to enable IKEA to provide an omni-channel experience to its customers across the marketplace.
Take part in design and development of digital capabilities within Marketing Technology to enable creation of impactful communication across channels and markets for IKEA customers and co-workers.
Collaborate and help the technology team of software and data engineers.
Help the product owners and specialists on the technical inputs with respect to the roadmap of the products.
Ensure quality guidelines and control process are created and implemented for the technology platforms and products
Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders (including suppliers) to improve solution architectures with learnings from best practices within software development and industry.
About you
You are passionate about technology and appreciate the mix of strategic thinking and turning architecture trends and requirements into implementation of solutions. You get energised by working interdependently in agile teams. You are the type of person that can manage to see the big picture and the details, and you collaborate and communicate with your stakeholders to build trust and partnership to reach our common goals.
You will bring with you a deep understanding and experience of shaping architecture, combined with an understanding of the current and future digital technology trends, industry standards, architecture frameworks and modelling techniques. You know how to work in an Agile, DevOps working set-up and how to deliver cloud-based solutions.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum 3 years of experience from design and software development of relevant technology projects in an international company and environment
Technical stack awareness that will help are - C# .Net, Java Spring Boot, REST API, GraphQL, JCR, ReactJS, NodeJS, Azure Cloud, Visual studio code/IntelliJ as IDE, Gitflow, Design patterns, Integration patterns. (applicable as Backend / Frontend / Fullstack)
Strong knowledge of Algorithms and Data structures. Knowing how to write optimized code as this will help code reviews with valuable inputs.
Experience from design and development of digital communication platforms such as Digital Asset Management, Product Information Management, Content Management System, API creation, cloud services, marketing automation, CRM and e-commerce
Solid experience of Martech related projects including technical implementation and integration to related systems
Understanding of modern data architectures, data extract mechanisms, functional decomposition, and business rules engines
Experience of cloud technology and platforms from an architecture and development perspective.
Bachelor's in computer science or equivalent academic degree within the area of IT
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, with the ability to engage and communicate with business-leaders and Technology Leadership.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden.
This role sits in Enabling Functions, Data & Technology and reports to the Software Engineering Manager.
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by the 1st of September 2024.
2024-09-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32
215 34 MALMÖ
