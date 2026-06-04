Senior IT Project Manager Cloud & Digital Transformation
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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Senior IT Project Manager – Cloud & Digital Transformation
📍 Location: Linköping, Sweden (Hybrid)
📅 Assignment Period: September 2026 – February 2027
⏳ Workload: 100%
About the Opportunity
We are seeking a highly experienced IT Project Manager to lead complex technology initiatives within a large-scale organizational environment. This assignment is ideal for a professional who thrives in driving digital transformation, coordinating cross-functional teams, and delivering impactful IT solutions.
The role will focus on managing strategic projects that support modernization efforts, including the transition from traditional infrastructure environments to cloud-based service platforms. You will work closely with business stakeholders, technical specialists, and decision-makers to ensure successful project delivery and organizational alignment.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and oversee end-to-end delivery of IT and digital transformation projects.
Drive planning, execution, governance, risk management, and project follow-up activities.
Coordinate technical teams and business stakeholders across multiple initiatives.
Facilitate workshops, steering meetings, and stakeholder discussions.
Gather, analyze, and translate business needs into actionable project plans.
Monitor project progress, budgets, timelines, and deliverables.
Prepare reports, recommendations, and decision-support materials for management.
Support organizational change initiatives related to new technologies and business processes.
Contribute to cloud adoption and migration programs while ensuring business continuity.
Ensure security, compliance, and information protection requirements are considered throughout project execution.
Required Qualifications
✔ Senior-level Project Management experience (Competency Level 4 or equivalent)
✔ Swedish citizenship
✔ Excellent Swedish communication skills, both written and spoken
✔ Proven track record of managing IT projects involving process improvements and organizational change
✔ Extensive experience delivering technology-focused projects in complex environments
Preferred Experience
⭐ Experience working with public sector organizations, healthcare environments, municipalities, or government agencies
⭐ Hands-on involvement in cloud transformation and migration initiatives
⭐ Understanding of cyber security and information security requirements
⭐ Knowledge of enterprise IT infrastructure and related technologies
⭐ Experience leading projects that impact large user groups and operational processes
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04
E-post: careers@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600)
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704 (visa karta
)
169 64 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9948063