Software Engineer
2024-08-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
What you will do
We are looking to strengthen the teams with a Software Engineer with experience in model-based Diagnostics and Dependability. As a Software Engineer for Longitudinal Vehicle Controls, you will become part of the Vehicle Motion Controls family. With your experience within Motion Control, automotive control systems, or powertrain, you will implement and test new and existing diagnostic functions on application level. You will write and review requirements according to ISO-26262, as well as document them in a thorough manner. You will evaluate DTC and DCL data from the customer fleet, analyse and own it, and improve our functionalities. You will be able to both test your implementations in virtual environments such as SiL or HiL, as well in the complete vehicle on roads and test trips, ensuring that safety functions will not interfere with customer experience. Furthermore, typical aspects might be how to integrate our software more automated and robust, how to find errors as early as possible, or how to minimize turnaround times. Your contribution will be crucial to build the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the interview process, please reach out to recruiter neha.mehta@volvocars.com
. Interviews will be held continuously, please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted. As we use our own channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
Who are you?
We seek someone who is open minded and curious with a good ability to collaborate. You are self-driven and unafraid of seeking new ways to solve problems. You have good communication skills, and we assume that you communicate fluently in English. You are a technical-minded team player who appreciates to work with different cultures. Besides being customer focused, you have a strong analytical capability, you are structured and organized in your daily work. You bring experience from software and system development, preferably from Motion Control, and you possess a holistic view on mechatronic systems.
You and your skills
Mandatory requirements
* You have been working several years on model-based automotive software development for safety-critical embedded systems (ASIL QM or higher)
* You have extensive experience in development of Diagnostics & Dependability functions on application level from powertrain control, including DTC setting (Diagnostic Trouble Code) and DCL setup (Data Condition Logger)
* You have profound knowledge of safe model-based control in Matlab/Simulink/Embedded Coder, and TargetLink
* You hold a driver license class B valid in Europe and have the ability to travel
* You are fluent in spoken and written English
You are a holder of a university degree within Mechatronic Systems, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Applied Physics, or similar
