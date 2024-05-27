Software Engineer
2024-05-27
We are a consulting company with a bunch of technology-interested and happy people!
We love technology, we love design and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where each individual is highly valued.
With us, each individual is her/himself and respects others for who they are and we believe that when a fantastic mix of people gather and share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, we can help our customers on a completely different level.
Now we want to take a step forward in the company's growth journey by hiring more consultants. Today we are in need of a driven and determined Software Engineer.
We are looking for you who want to grow with us!
With us, you have great opportunities to take real steps in your career and the opportunity to take great responsibility.
Description
As a software engineer with us, you will:
Work on developing software applications on behalf of customers
Work in common programming languages & frameworks
Work with design
Our consultants basically have full occupancy, but if you should, contrary to expectation, sit on the bench, we have internal projects that you can work on as well.
Requirements
At least 5 years' experience of working with software development
At least 2 year vocational education with a focus on programming or academic education such as Systems Science or Engineering
English in speech & writing - because many of our customers demand it
Swedish is nice to have
Technical requirements (competence in or experience of):
HTML, CSS, SASS, Javascript (Vanilla, VueJS or React JS), Git (or similar tools)
C, C#, Python, Java, AngularJS, Node.js, spring boot, Devops, AWS, Azure or GCP
jQuery, UX / UI, Webpack, Gulp, Jekyll, Liquid, Tumblr, Testomatization
Övrig information
We are looking for you who:
Is Driven & Passionate - because you will love tackling new projects and solving problems
Is Creative - because it is a big part of the work as a developer
Is Social & Flexible - as a consultant you should be able to directly create value for the customer, and this is made easier if you have it easy for you to get into a team in a smooth way?
Other:
Start: Immediately
Working hours: Depending on assignment & customer
Location: Depending on the assignment
Form of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employment
We interview candidates on an ongoing basis, do not wait to submit your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26
E-post: cv@soltia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soltia AB
(org.nr 556907-8347)
Älvsjö gårdsväg 7 (visa karta
)
125 30 ÄLVSJÖ Arbetsplats
Soltia AB - Älvsjö Jobbnummer
8707029