Software Engineer
Cloud Family AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cloud Family AB i Göteborg
Experienced serial entrepreneurs start a new innovative high-tech journey - excitement guaranteed!
We are three co-founders, who built and sold a successful mobile gaming company. A year ago, we started a new innovative high-growth company, working with AWS cloud cost optimization in a way that no other company in the world has ever done before. The company already has 20+ customers and this is growing fast.
We are developing an advanced software platform with real time, machine learning and artificial intelligence components. Our platform will work closely together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cloud Family is a Select Tier partner to AWS, meaning that we work together with AWS in both development and sales.
We are now searching for an experienced programmer to join our small and friendly team. If you meet the below requirements and want to know more, we start with an unconditional short video meeting to see if both parties see a good match.
Requirements:
3 to 8 years work experience in programming
Relevant University Degree
Fluent in English and Swedish
NodeJS/Typescript backend
Meritorious:
AWS knowledge
Python
Machine Learning (ML)
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Frontend development
Why Cloud Family?
You get to work with friendly & passionate people, who all are highly skilled in their line of work. We are proud to maintain a culture where everybody fits in and has a voice. On top of this, you get great insurances, pension, wellness allowance and awesome people at the incubator Founders Loft. We utilize hybrid-work (2 days in the office per week). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
E-post: jobs@cloudfamily.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cloud Family AB
(org.nr 559421-4776)
Vera Sandbergs Allé 5 B (visa karta
)
411 33 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Chief Technology Officer
Henrik Lewander jobs@cloudfamily.com 0707 31 11 66 Jobbnummer
8626228