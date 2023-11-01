Software Engineer
2023-11-01
Are you passionate about delivering secure, and reliable IT services and ready to work in an agile environment?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of a fun and skilled organization offering unique opportunities for growth and learning
• Collaborate with members in the Cross Functional Teams and constantly improve the way of working
• Work in a modern and dynamic international environment
• Develop, maintain, and optimize PowerShell scripts to automate various tasks and processes
• Configure, monitor and maintain Windows environments
• Project Manage application upgrades
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to plan and execute application upgrades with minimal disruption to operations
• Plan, deploy, and manage Azure cloud infrastructure to support applications and services
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or similar work experience
• Working knowledge of PowerShell scripting for automation
• Experience with server administration and management (Windows/Linux)
• Experience with Azure cloud infrastructure management
• Solid understanding of database management systems (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL)
• Knowledge of RPA and virtual technologies is considered an advantage
• Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
• Ability to adapt to new technologies and stay up to date with industry trends
• Strong communication and teamwork abilities
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .be a part of a helpful and dedicated international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
We are responsible for the management of the Intelligent Automation platforms ensuring reliable, efficient, and scalable services for the entire bank both in the Nordic and Baltic region. The automation platforms forms a central part of our IT delivery across several business-critical functions, hence you will be part of a strategic and prioritized area of Swedbank.
The team is located cross-border in Stockholm and Vilnius.
As a manager, I gladly leave room for my employees to implement and develop their work towards set goals. I am transparent, avoiding detailing and trying to be your sounding board to make you reach your goals. My goal is to help you succeed in the role and my focus is to remove any obstacles for you and the team" Alan Nasrat, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.11.2023.
Location: Stockholm & Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Alan Nasrat +46 72 358 8819
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 200-4 800 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
