Chaufför och Utbildad mekaniker

Dansk Express AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg
2026-06-07


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We are currently looking for a new driver with Mechanically skilled background within Transportation Services.
A graduated person whit in Mechanical skills will be demand, for this job.
No experiences needed for seeking the job, you will get a fully trained period of 1-2 months.
Our daily routine is delivering goods and transporting it to the supermarkets in Gothenburg Sweden.
Driving license requirements is B- license.
Our company will cover the costs and provide you with the C-CE license when needed in 2026.
With start 1. September 2026

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07
E-post: hk@danskexpress.eu

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Dansk Express AB (org.nr 559389-4784)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9951168

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