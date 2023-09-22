Software Engineer
Advent Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Advent Sweden AB i Stockholm
About the job
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of investment, financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Named to Fortune 1000 list as top U.S. company based on revenue, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has 20,000+ employees in over 90 offices in 35 countries. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.
SS&C Advent
SS&C Advent is an independent business unit of SS&C Technologies and a leading provider of award-winning software and services for the investment management industry worldwide. Our 4000+ clients across 50+ countries include asset managers, wealth managers, banks, family offices, fund managers, fund administrators and prime brokers. Our solutions streamline their processes for portfolio management, trading and order management, compliance, portfolio accounting, performance analytics, reporting and more.
About the Role
We are seeking a talented and motivated person to join our team at SS&C Advent as a Software Engineering Consultant.
In this role, you will help our clients across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific optimize business workflows, by creating, delivering and supporting any customizations they need to bridge our technology with their unique requirements. You will collaborate closely with the client to gather requirements and provide detailed specifications, to ensure delivery meets their expectations. This work includes consulting, analysis, development and quality assurance.
SS&C Advent provides training, covering the securities industry, database and networking technologies as well as our portfolio management and reporting products, including tools used for creating customizations. Once settled in you will work closely with our clients and the entire team at SS&C Advent, across business functions and regions. The work is rewarding, yet presents new challenges every day. It requires fast pace and ability to adapt to challenges and priorities as needed.
This is a unique opportunity to blend financial industry knowledge with technology skills, in a vibrant, international work environment. You get to tap into the knowledge of leading financial institutions as well as our experienced team, to learn and develop skills that will ultimately help you progress your career, and grow a solid network within the fin-tech industry.
The work will be out of our Stockholm office, with the possibility to work from home a few days a week.
Your Responsibilities
Provide custom engineering services for clients across EMEA and APAC regions, covering modification and development of software specified by the services organization.
Assist SS&C Advent's services organization by sharing knowledge of software development skill sets and providing consultancy.
Create technical documentation for custom engineering items.
Support items already developed and delivered.
Train and learn on product changes and new technologies relevant to building custom engineering items.
Manage and utilize outsourcing resources.
Manage custom solution project deliverables in implementation projects.
Your Experience
3+ years of relevant working experience in C# developing.
Experience with Microsoft SQL server (T-SQL, ADO .NET, database tools, etc).
Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services is a plus.
Fluent in one of the Scandinavian language.
Experience in the fintech industry is a plus.
Our Culture
At SS&C Advent, you will find a rewarding career where you can thrive at every level. We are proud of our unique business culture, founded on the passion of our people, dedicated to the success of our clients. As a company, we reward innovation and professionalism, and support personal development. We invest in our employees through offering competitive compensation and benefits, comprehensive training opportunities, and employee programs to promote a healthy work-life balance and personal well-being. Our culture thrives on teamwork and diversity. Therefore, we hope to see you bring your unique perspective and talent to SS&C Advent, and thrive!
EEO Statement / Non-agency Disclosure
We encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and particularly welcome applications from under-represented groups, to enable us to bring a diversity of perspectives to our thinking and conversation. It's important to us that we strive to have a workforce that is diverse in the widest sense.
Unless explicitly requested or approached by SS&C Technologies, Inc. or any of its affiliated companies, the company will not accept unsolicited resumes from headhunters, recruitment agencies, or fee-based recruitment services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06
E-post: kalaslawi@intralinks.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Advent Sweden AB
(org.nr 556602-7131), https://www.ssctech.com/
Kungsgatan 57 A (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Krisztina Al-Aslawi kalaslawi@intralinks.com Jobbnummer
8134585