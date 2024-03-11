Software Engineer - Store Infrastructure
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-03-11
Job Description
Responsibilities:
Design & Develop scalable, maintainable core platforms and software solutions that integrate seamlessly with our retail technologies.
Drive innovation through agile development, prototyping, and implementation of new technologies.
Ensure operational excellence with software solutions that are easily maintained and capable of evolving to provide additional value.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver user-centric software solutions, eliminate waste, and implement secure systems.
Qualifications
Programming & Scripting: Strong foundation in programming languages such as Java, C#, Python, and JavaScript for building and developing software applications. Scripting knowledge for automation, like Python or Bash, is also beneficial.
Cloud Services & Containerization: Expertise in developing and deploying applications in the cloud and containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
DevOps and Automation: Skilled in leveraging GitHub's suite of tools for automation and adopting continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices to enhance the development pipeline. Expertise in integrating GitHub with platforms like Ansible and Terraform.
Messaging Systems: Skilled in integrating and utilizing messaging systems like Apache Kafka for building efficient, scalable event-driven architectures.
API Design and Documentation: Excel in designing, implementing, and documenting APIs using standards like REST and GraphQL to facilitate clear and effective communication between different software components and services.
Understanding of cybersecurity principles and the management of real-time data flows is essential for ensuring the security and integrity of information.
Excellent problem-solving skills, collaborative spirit, and an open-minded, innovative approach to software engineering.
