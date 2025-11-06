Software Engineer - Navigation Services - Malmö
2025-11-06
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking skilled Software Engineers to help deliver the next generation of navigation services. This is an exciting long-term contract opportunity for passionate engineers who want to build world-class navigation platforms that operate at massive scale
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop navigation features used by millions of users worldwide
Create solutions that make navigation clear, natural, and user-friendly
Write and optimize high-performance C++ code
Participate in design discussions and code reviews
Maintain and improve existing codebases, including bug fixing and incident screening
Collaborate with engineering and QA teams to deliver high-quality routing solutions
Influence the strategic direction of future navigation products
Provide support for various team and system-related needs
Requirements:
Proven industry experience in C++ development within a Linux environment
Strong understanding of data structures and graph algorithms
Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities
Effective communication and interpersonal skills
A proactive, inquisitive, and self-motivated approach to work
Passion for building and designing exceptional user experiences
Demonstrated experience in Machine Learning (ML)
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related technical discipline
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com
9592541