Software Engineer - Mobile Network
2025-09-16
Hi Everyone,
We are now searching for a Software Engineer for our reputed customer in Sweden -Gothenburg. Who can take on broader responsibilities and has expertise in design, testing, CI/CD, troubleshooting, and documentation.
Required Skills:
• Bachelor or Master of Science (e.g Science within Electrical Engineering, Data Communication, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering of Distributed Systems, Engineering Physics) or equivalent formal education.
• About 5 years of experience in embedded software development.
• Proficiency in C++ and Java: Capable of writing readable, maintainable code while adhering to established coding guidelines and workflows.
Quality Focus: You understand what it means to ship high-quality code and are committed to excellence in software delivery.
• You are a skilled developer with a passion for technology and software development. You are curious about new technologies and thrive in a fast-paced, agile environment.
Good to have:
• Strong understanding of system architecture and embedded systems principles.
• Experience with version control systems like Git.
• Familiarity with agile methodologies, including Scrum or Kanban.
If you are matching above description. Kindly send across your updated CV to careers@itive.se
for an evaluation.
Kindly Explain how you meet all the requirements when applying and it is a must.
