Software Engineer - Java

We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimise for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build. Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious developers.
What you will do:
Work on a specific problem space critical to Klarna's current needs with opportunities to switch teams as you and our fast-paced business grow and evolve
Bring fresh ideas from all areas, including information retrieval, large-scale system design, data storage/processing, security, artificial intelligence, UI design and mobile development
Develop as a professional in an entrepreneurial organisation that provides opportunity to work with your areas of interest.
Use state of the art technology to solve real problems for our customers at a massive scale.
Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve, you own the full life-cycle of your code - you write it, you own it.
Share your knowledge and help the team evolve best practices
Work in small autonomous teams with short release cycles.
Some of the technologies you'll get to work with:
Java (latest versions)
Spring and Spring Boot
Docker and Kubernetes
Kafka
PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, Elastic search
Microservices architecture on AWS
To succeed in this role, we think you should have:
Extensive software development experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to Java
Great problem solving abilities
