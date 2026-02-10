Software Engineer - Fullstack
Do you want to build smart, user-facing solutions where data, technology and societal impact come together? At Klimator, we develop software that transforms complex weather and road condition data into clear, actionable insights.
We are now looking for a Senior Fullstack Software Engineer who wants to own features end-to-end - from idea to production.
About the role
As a fullstack engineer, you will work across the entire stack; frontend, backend, APIs, databases and deployment, with a strong focus on stability, usability and real-world customer value.
You will own functionality end-to-end, from idea and implementation to production and follow-up, and work closely with both technical and business stakeholders. There is room to be creative and forward-thinking, while always keeping a pragmatic "good enough" mindset.
What you will do
Develop frontend applications using React, with a strong focus on usability
Build backend services and APIs using Python and C#/.NET
Work with databases and SQL (PostgreSQL) and complex data models
Participate in deployment, production and operational work
Collaborate/work closely with DevOps on CI/CD, containers and Kubernetes
Maintain and continuously improve existing features in close dialogue with customers
We are looking for someone who
Has a degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent
Has 4+ years of experience as a Fullstack Developer
Has strong experience with React, Node.js, Python and C#/.NET
Has experience working with databases/SQL, preferably PostgreSQL
Is familiar with container technologies and cloud environments, preferably AWS
Has an eye for design and user experience
Enjoys ownership, responsibility and working in small, collaborative teams
Nice to have
Experience with geospatial data and PostGIS
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
Experience with data analysis or data pipelines (e.g. Spark)
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines
Why Klimator?
You work on products that are used every day, with real societal impact
You have strong influence over technology, architecture and product direction
You join a small company with big ambitions and a clear growth path
You work in a culture built on trust, curiosity, collaboration and sustainability
