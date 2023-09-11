Software Engineer - containers/cloud/platform
Job Posting Name: Software Engineer - containers/cloud/platform
About Appgate
Appgate is a disruptor in the cybersecurity space by leveraging Zero Trust and SDP (software defined perimeter) principals. Appgate SDP, our flagship product, is a secure access control solution that replaces antiquated hardware-defined and network perimeter-centric (i.e., VPN) approaches to infrastructure security. With well over 300 customers, including Fortune 100 companies and governments, Appgate SDP is the fastest growing product within the Appgate portfolio.
Appgate is looking for talented Software Engineers to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. We work creatively in a supportive yet challenging environment. Our teams are technical owners of the components they produce, creating an inspiring, innovative, and collaborative culture. Within Appgate, you will be surrounded by the world's best ethical hackers, security experts, machine learning experts and software engineers.
What You'll Do
Contribute to our flagship, Appgate SDP, a market leading ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) solution existing out of both SAAS and customer on-prem platform components
Participate and lead team decisions about the technical direction
Designs, architects, develops, tests, reviews code, documents and deploys our flagship application
Troubleshoot and debug technical issues that our end users encounter
Work closely with our product, cloud, application
Build automated tests and integrating your code within our development environment
Build DevOps frameworks for safe production deployments which can easily be maintained and operated by our SRE's
Always learn, bring new concepts your team, go to the root of issues to find solutions.
What You'll Need
Minimum 3+ years of experience developing using Python
Experience creating and delivering Linux-based software, as well as containerizing applications and microservices.
Proficiency with containers (Kubernetes, Docker)
Strong knowledge of Linux including experience with namespaces, system, iptables, DNS, TCP/IP networking, packaging and other Linux concepts
Shell scripting and tooling
Nice to haves:
Cloud Computing (AWS, GCP, or Azure)
Concept of metrics (i.e. Prometheus)
Experience with other programming languages
Experience developing SaaS/container solutions
Experience adding and maintaining automation and unit tests
Eager and proactive behavior to continue learning about existing/new tools, protocols, standards, and tricks
Cares about readable, performant, reliable, and secure code
Fluent in English in spoken and written
Does this sound like an intriguing challenge for you? Even if you don't meet all the qualifications, we still encourage you to apply! We hope to hear from you!
Interviews are held regularly so the role can be filled before the application deadline.
