Software Engineer - AI Tools, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis, we want to make AI a natural and trusted part of everyday software development. In this role, you will help shape how AI is used by more than a thousand developers in their daily work. We are looking for an experienced, skilled software engineer who combines technical depth with collaboration and enablement. You enjoy sharing knowledge, building trust and helping teams adopt AI in a safe, practical and effective way.
Location: Lund HQ (on site)
Meet your team
You will join the AI and Source Code Management (SCM) team, a small, collaborative subteam of four engineers within R&D Tools. We are a Platform Engineering organisation supporting software developers at Axis. While much of R&D Tools focuses on AXIS OS (the Linux distribution that powers our products), the AI+SCM subteam works across the entire R&D organisation.
We build and evolve a shared AI platform for everyday development. We also collaborate with teams who explore new ideas and bring their insights back into the platform. A big part of our work is enabling adoption. We run training sessions, hands-on support and help grow a strong internal AI engineering community.
Openness, trust and genuine collaboration are central to us. You will meet colleagues who are curious, willing to share, and who enjoy improving the developer experience together. And of course, fika, lunches and a healthy work life balance are part of our culture.
What will you do?
You will help build and evolve the shared AI platform used by developers across R&D. This includes working with IDE integrations, workflows, model capabilities and platform services that support developers in their daily work. Your work will combine engineering with close collaboration with teams throughout the organisation.
You will stay updated on what is happening in the AI world and follow development in AI-assisted development tools and emerging best practices, including widely used tools at Axis, such as GitHub Copilot and VS Code. You will understand what new capabilities and ways of working mean for developers at Axis and how they influence the platform and practices. Our toolset will evolve over time, and part of the role is evaluating and integrating new AI capabilities.
You will, together with internal experts from other departments, assess legal and organizational risks. You will help break these topics down into clear and practical guidance and communicate them in a way that makes sense for developers, managers and stakeholders at all levels.
To drive AI adoption, you will build training material, meet, educate and guide engineers all over Axis R&D. From your insights you will grow into the role of a trusted advisor.
Who are you?
At Axis we value a team spirit built on freedom, openness and ambition. You enjoy working closely with other engineers and we believe you bring a mature, generous and collaborative approach. You get energy from helping others grow and from sharing what you learn.
To thrive in this role you need to be confident in building relationships, connecting people and earning trust across teams. You enjoy meeting a wide range of stakeholders and turning insights into improvements that help everyone.
You are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, as the role requires communication across the whole R&D organisation.
We value experience in areas such as:
Software engineering
Developer workflows and tooling (GitHub Copilot, VS Code or similar tools)
Platform engineering or shared developer infrastructure
Developer education, pedagogy and coaching
Change management
Communicating complex topics in clear and accessible ways
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Emely Jonasson at +46 761 75 18 77. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB rebecca.masseck@axis.com Jobbnummer
9842041