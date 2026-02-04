Software Development Manager, Asset Tracking
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Luleå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Luleå
2026-02-04
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Gällivare
, Pajala
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
The asset tracking development team is a part of the R&D organisation within the Operate segment in the Digital Solutions Division of Epiroc. The division offers a range of technology-agnostic and dynamic digital solutions that enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability on-site, from the control room to the boardroom. The R&D organisation within the Operate segment consists of four departments with developers in Sweden, Chile, Canada and India. Software Development Manager, Asset tracking, you currently have most of your developers in Luleå and a few in Canada, and you will be a part of an international development environment.
The asset tracking department has three agile development teams developing products for mining operations like Situational Awareness for 3D visualisation of a mine, Emergency support for managing emergencies in a mine and tags for asset tracking.
Mission
As an Software Development Manager, Asset tracking, the mission is to lead and inspire software development teams in creating and delivering innovative digital solutions that improve the monitoring, movement, utilisation, and visibility of mining assets, driving productivity and safety across operations.
This role champions technical excellence, fosters a culture of continuous improvement, and ensures the team's work aligns with the product roadmap and business objectives.
The position involves managing and mentoring software developers collaborating closely with other product areas to ensure seamless integration, and working in partnership with Product Management, Customer Success, and other stakeholders to align efforts with business goals and customer needs. It also includes encouraging innovation and the adoption of new technologies, overseeing planning and execution to deliver projects on time and within budget, and creating an environment that promotes collaboration and excellence.
Your Profile
The ideal candidate has proven experience in leading development teams and a strong technical background in software development, IT infrastructure, or related fields.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work effectively across functions and teams are essential, combined with strategic thinking to align technical initiatives with business objectives.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills enable clear explanation of complex concepts, and a customer-focused approach ensures a deep understanding of products, markets, and client needs.
The role requires the ability to set clear goals, prioritise deliverables, anticipate competence gaps, and support team members' growth. Flexibility, adaptability to changing priorities, and a customer-centric approach are key qualities for success.
Location, travel and other information
This role is based in Luleå, Sweden. Occasional international and domestic travel is expected.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2026-01-09.
Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80865-43949436". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova 777518365 Jobbnummer
9724018