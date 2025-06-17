Software Development Engineer
Advanced Micro Devices AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Advanced Micro Devices AB i Stockholm
We are seeking highly motivated GPU Software Engineer to join our team. In this role -
• Work with the external game development partners of AMD to enable them to produce their applications as efficiently as possible
• Work with AMD's architecture specialists to improve future products
• Apply a data minded approach to target optimization efforts
• Stay informed of software and hardware trends and innovations, especially pertaining to algorithms and architecture
• Design and develop new groundbreaking AMD technologies
• Participating in new ASICs and hardware bring ups
• Debugging/fixing existing issues and research alternative, more efficient ways to accomplish the same work
• Develop technical relationships with peers and partners
HO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
The ideal candidate is a highly skilled software designer and engineer, strong in 3D math, fluent in C and C++ and the efficient use of discrete GPUs, APUs, and CPUs. You are team-driven and motivated to do things others might find too difficult. Able to communicate effectively and work optimally with different teams across AMD.
WHAT WOULD SET YOU APART:
• GCN / RDNA graphics architecture experience
• Experience with DirectX 12 and/or Vulkan
graphics APIs
• Familiarity with machine learning concepts and
Programming Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Advanced Micro Devices AB
(org.nr 556202-6574), https://careers.amd.com/careers-home/jobs Jobbnummer
9391354