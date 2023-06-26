Software Developer to Garmin Sweden Technologies
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Uddevalla Visa alla datajobb i Uddevalla
2023-06-26
, Munkedal
, Färgelanda
, Vänersborg
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Uddevalla
, Trollhättan
, Stenungsund
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Garmin Sweden Technologies is a development company within Garmin (www.garmin.com). Garmin's vision is to be global leaders in all our markets, and our products should be known for their appealing design, superior quality, and best value. Our market leading EmpirBus Digital Switching product family forms the electrical backbone of modern automotive and marine installations, where we tie together the total customer experience.
Garmin Sweden Technologies is a development company within Garmin (www.garmin.com). Garmin's vision is to be global leaders in all our markets, and our products should be known for their appealing design, superior quality, and best value. Our market leading EmpirBus Digital Switching product family forms the electrical backbone of modern automotive and marine installations, where we tie together the total customer experience. We develop both hardware and software in our Digital Switching system as well as associated tools for configuration and graphic design of the system. Our products are characterized by flexibility and opportunities for our customers to create unique solutions, both in terms of function and appearance. Our comfortable workplace is located on the outskirts of Uddevalla, north of Gothenburg, and offers separate office spaces and pleasant common areas for our 25 employees.
Take the opportunity to thrive in a dynamic, inspiring work environment, collaborating on the development of cutting-edge products. Join our team as a dedicated full stack developer, bringing your passion for innovative web and desktop applications.
What you will do
You will work in a small team of supportive and experienced developers, using a modern tech stack. Being an experienced full stack developer, you will play a central role in the development of our cloud connected desktop applications, web apps and API 's used to configure and monitor our digital switching system. Besides implementing new features, refinements and architectural decisions is a part of your daily tasks. You will also continue to improve our CI/CD flow and Azure based service environments.
The team collaborates with several development departments within the office, as well as worldwide within the Garmin group. Our common goal is to deliver the best customer experience. We constantly improve the way we work and collaborate, develop tools to automate and test our code, and as a developer you are part of an agile team in close collaboration with the other product development teams involved.
Who are you?
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in software engineering, electrical engineering or equivalent and at least three years of demonstrated experience of programming in C#, using .NET Core. We prefer that you have experience with WPF; typescript/html and microservice architecture. Familiarity with Azure and Azure DevOps is a plus. Experience with communication protocols within vehicles or industry as well as an understanding of electronics or industrial automation will facilitate your work. Linguistically you are fluent, written and spoken, in English and hopefully Swedish too.
At Garmin Sweden Technologies you are a fundamental player when designing new software applications and will be involved from the very beginning of the development process. You will work closely with other experienced and proficient developers. Together, you take full responsibility for our software products including requirements, architecture, code quality and testing, implement new features, as well as solving our customers' issues. This means you need to be curious and driven with a positive attitude. You are used to manage your own time and strive to learn new things which you also share with your colleagues.
Contact
In this recruitment process Garmin Sweden Technologies collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Johanna Engblom on +46 (0)733-200 900. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com
no later than September 10. Curious about position? Welcome to contact us! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
7915460