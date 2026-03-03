Software Developer to Antaros Medical
Antaros Medical AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2026-03-03
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Antaros Medical AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Malmö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Software Developer - Medical Image and data Processing for Clinical Trials
Do you want to build software that directly improves how new medicines are developed? At Antaros Medical, we combine cutting-edge medical imaging with deep clinical expertise to drive smarter, more efficient drug development.
We're now looking for a Software Developer to join our Mölndal team. In this role, you're part of the full imaging pipeline in clinical trials - far beyond pure coding.
What you'll do:
Work closely with multidisciplinary clinical trial teams to understand their needs and deliver robust, compliant software solutions according to project goals and timelines
Configure, develop, validate and maintain software for managing, processing, and analysing MR and PET images
What you bring:
A master's degree in a relevant field
Two years of professional software development experience, ideally with medical images
Strong Python skills
Experience with verification/validation or working in regulated environments (e.g., GxP/GAMP or software as a medical device) is a plus
C++ experience is a plus
Who you are:
You're analytical, curious, and comfortable switching between hands-on development and collaborating with project managers, imaging experts, and clinical specialists. You enjoy understanding real user needs and turning them into practical and compliant software solutions. You take ownership, communicate clearly, and thrive in a dynamic, growing organization.
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via this link along with your CV included, no later than 31st March, 2026.
For more information about the position, please contact Carl Sjöberg, Head of Software Development, carl.sjoberg@antarosmedical.com
, +46 73 050 04 69.
The recruitment is for permanent employment.
We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, you'll work on meaningful challenges in a friendly, knowledge-driven environment where creativity and collaboration matter. We combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
Our culture is our people, and our values makes us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look upon our Culture Handbook to get to know us even more: Our culture - Antaros Medical. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-1333781-1871552". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Antaros Medical AB
(org.nr 556976-9457), https://antarosmedical.teamtailor.com
Antaros Medical AB (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Antaros Medical Jobbnummer
9774782