Software Developer Image Processing 3D

Would you like to be a part of our journey to create a world unique "Globe in 3D" based on satellite imagery? Would you like to work in a global organization with highly competent colleagues? Are you a curious, dedicated software developer who want to work with cutting edge technology? This might be the position for you!
Maxar Intelligence is currently seeking for Software Developers to join our R&D center in Linköping, Sweden
Life with us
Maxar Intelligence is a large corporation with the feel of a small company. We invest in creating an environment where all employees can grow, learn and have fun together. We believe in timely, transparent communication, and short decision paths. We know decisions are best made by the people closest to the tasks, and you will have a chance to influence and take on responsibility. To create our solutions, we have a close cooperation with our US based colleagues.
Our solutions
Our visualization platform offers unique 3D geodata with the world's highest quality based on commercial satellite images. Our 3D analyses and data models offer decision-makers all over the world a very accurate 3D basis for use in areas such as security, defense, and infrastructure.
What you'll do day-to-day (with your colleagues)
As a Software Developer with us, you will work in agile teams with algorithm development. The SW development is mainly in C and C++; and mostly in a Linux environment. Your work also includes conducting a dialogue with stakeholders and transforming their requirements and wishes into products.
We are a world leading 3D image processing company especially with satellite images, where we have full access to the best and largest satellite archive available. Examples of applications are stereo algorithms, mesh and voxel processing, georegistration of images and georegistration of video sequences in real time. In short almost all image processing / computer vision challenges in 3D+time, to build a living Globe in 3D.
Minimum requirements
MSc degree in computer science, electrical engineering, signal processing or related area
Minimum of 4 years of relevant professional experience
Demonstrated experience in C and C++, Linux and Algorithm development
Demonstrate fluency in English, both oral and written
Willingness to work onsite 60% of the time
Preferred qualifications
Experience in image processing
System design for software products
Understanding of sensor calibration and sensor models
Machine Learning
Some positions involves work with classified information where you are required to complete and be approved in a security check by a Swedish authority. Så ansöker du
