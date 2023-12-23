Software Developer Diagnostic
T Engineering AB / Elektronikjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla elektronikjobb i Trollhättan
2023-12-23
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos T Engineering AB i Trollhättan
We are a company with creative engineers and visionaries with great dedication to our work. For us, engineering is more than just a profession - it's a passion. The core of our organization is us, the people that represent and embody T-engineering and its values creativity, teamwork,commitment, passion and flexibility.
We are looking for reinforcement within the Diagnostic Software Development team for further development of the T-Engineering in-house developed Control Systems.
The T-Engineering embedded vehicle software is completely in-house developed. Our teams cover everything from Body control, Chassis control, Combustion control, EV/Hybrid control, Torque control, On Board Diagnostics, Calibration, SW platform, complex device drivers, HIL-test, vehicle tests, engine laboratory, vehicle dyno and workshops. The T-Engineering SW is build in short project loops in our own SW build environment where you as developer easily can make complete SW builds for your own development.
Your main work assignments include:
- Model based functional development of Diagnostic SW.
- Implementation of innovative diagnostic solutions in Matlab/Simulink.
- Test of development software in MIL, SIL, HIL environments as well as in vehicle.
- Customer / System Requirements Analysis
Who are you?
You have a M.Sc. in Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Controls, Mechatronics or similar. Good interpersonal skills are required for this role because you will interact with many parts of the T-Engineering organisation. Fluent in English both in writing and speaking is a requirement since the works includes a lot of global contacts. In your role there may be up to 4 business trips per year, 1-2 weeks at the time.
From technical aspects you have a good understanding of embedded control system's diagnostic functionality for services, electrical checks, system diagnostics, counters etc. You have good understanding of how to convert the diagnostic requirements to SW/models/filters/limits etc. Since we use a lot of physics based modelling/algorithm prototyping we would also like you to have experience of Matlab/Simulink, preferably for embedded controls.
Experience with INCA, test systems from DSpace, Canalyzer, or Canoe is a merit. Knowledge in functional safety (ISO 26262), system and software engineering environment and ASPICE software development base practices are also a merit.
Are you interested in developing further together with us? Then we look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/29". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare T Engineering AB
(org.nr 556780-6707) Kontakt
Annika Daläng, HR Manager 0760033920 Jobbnummer
8353642