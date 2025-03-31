Software Developer C++
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Software Developer C++ Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Software Developer C++
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced and driven senior C++ developer for an exciting assignment in the R&D department at Getinge in Solna. Here you will have the opportunity to develop software for anesthesia machines in medical technology and contribute to innovative solutions that improve healthcare. Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain software applications using C++.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and deliver tailored solutions.
Implement, test, and debug software for Linux-based systems.
Ensure quality and performance through unit testing and code reviews.
Document your work thoroughly for future reference and team collaboration.
Requirements:
Strong expertise in C++ programming, especially for Linux applications.
Background in MedTech and specifically anesthesia
Proven experience in software development and working in agile environments.
Familiarity with DevOps practices and modern development tools is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or in a team.
Swedish work permit or permanent residence/citizenship is mandatory.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9256073