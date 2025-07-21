Software Developer Audio Department, Lund
2025-07-21
Now you have the chance to work as a Software developer in a workplace with friendly and high-skilled people and a culture that values work-life-balance and encourages you to put all your great ideas into reality. We value learning and innovation, and you will dedicate 10% of your working hours to such initiatives and activities. Our team, The Audio team at New Business, is looking for a new colleague, is it you?
Who is your future team?
Think of a team where everyone shares a passion for product development and a love for technical challenges. Problem-solving is what gets us out of bed in the morning, and we enjoy finding solutions together.
We are a team with diverse and broad experience and expertise, developing Linux-based software for Axis Audio products.
Our code is mainly written in C, but we also use languages such as Rust, Lua, and Python. We work with open-source components and standards like GStreamer and LVGL.
What you will do here as Software Developer Audio?
We are looking for someone to join our development team working on network audio products such as loudspeakers and paging consoles.
The team is also responsible for the graphical user interface in products with displays.
Your tasks will include:
* Designing and developing software features for our products
* Troubleshooting and resolving issues, from our own applications to open-source components
* Collaborating with other teams within Axis
As an Embedded Software Engineer at Axis, you will play a vital role in developing our new products.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are a team player who takes initiative and isn't afraid to challenge the status quo to help us learn and improve-both in technology and ways of working. You dare to speak your mind but also listen carefully and respect your colleagues' opinions.
You take responsibility and pride in your work and accomplishments.
We would love to hear that you have
* A couple of years of experience as a software developer with knowledge of C and Embedded Linux
* OR you are a recent graduate passionate about programming
It's a plus, but not mandatory, if you have:
* Interest in audio technology
* Knowledge of Agile development methodologies
* Experience working in a Linux environment
* Experience with REST APIs and Open APIs
* Experience with Git and Yocto/BitBake
* Understanding of network programming and protocols such as TCP/IP, RTP, HTTP, and WebSocket
Who is your future manager?
I am someone who strives to be perceptive and always make time to listen. Seeing my team members succeed is one of the greatest joys in my work. I chose leadership because I genuinely care about people. I believe in you and trust you to take responsibility for your work. I will challenge you to reach your full potential but will never micromanage-you are the expert in your area. I am here to coach and support you throughout your journey.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Don't take our word for it, come and interview us instead!
Submit your application to us as soon as you are ready. We are actively recruiting.
