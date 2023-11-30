Software Developer (735763)
2023-11-30
About this opportunity
Join a team that is leading the Global Network Management Customer Adaptation business. The team is set to define as well as develop services business to support Ericsson customer engagements & software deliveries beyond the standard Product offering. The team drives service development, service industrialization and provides key competence in customer delivery engagements implemented together with our offshore teams.
We are opening a position for a Software Developer to join and strengthen up the expertise on our customer built software services around the Ericsson Network Management suite. The primary task of the role would be crafting and delivering customer adaptations with a focus on new solutions and critical customer engagements on products including Ericsson Network Manager (ENM) and Ericsson Intelligent Controller (EIC).
This would also include supporting the automation of our delivery processes and pipelines, CI/CD. And as such, you would be expected to lead/support the definition and execution of agile processes for how we shall design, deliver, and maintain software and lead/support in technical sales and efforts estimations.
It is significant for team members to make a direct impact to how customers perceive our solutions and have a direct insight to the business outcome of our activities! You will work to evolve our offerings in an area where we see a strong momentum for software and service delivery business in the coming years. We work with a strong emphasis on visibility, collaboration, trust and team success and therefore we are looking for individuals who like to work within such dynamics, where tasks can change dynamically for the greater good of our business.
Within the team, there will be great development possibilities in a diverse work environment within a multi skilled team that has a close connection to both the global market as well as the development organizations. As such, the role provides an entry point to the wide spectrum of functionality and techniques Ericsson offers in Network Management.
The engagements are global, work will be carried with both colleagues internally as well as customers and suppliers to Ericsson globally. In most engagements, delivery is carried remotely but there could be occasional cases of travel worldwide for internal or customer activities.
As one of our key developers, your involvement in end to end activities in most things we do, from Product reviews to customer deliveries and asset creation is key! It will require good analytical and technical skills, social skills and a strong personal drive and demeanor to learn.
What you will do
Support pre-sales activities, including identifying customer opportunities and needs as well as support performing pre-studies and commercial offerings to customers
Craft solution designs and configurations in customer networks
Drive implementation process and develop customer adaptations
Support strategy and new service development activities
Lead remote and on-site customer deliveries.
Support identify and drive product/solution and serviceability improvements and requirements towards Ericsson product units and services teams
You will bring
Software solutioning and design experience (work package definition, solution design, testing, etc.) in some or several of the used languages, tools and protocols such as:
Java SE/EE, Python and Go, including multithreaded/process, unit testing and distributed systems
Experience of Web Design (JavaScript, NodeJS, HTML, CSS)
Cloud native architecture, containers, K8s, Docker, Micro Services, Helm
SNMP/REST/NetConf/CORBA/Kafka/OpenAPI
Spring Boot, GitLab/GitRunner, Software artifact repository e.g., JFrog, Jira
Linux
2. Knowledge and experience in automation, AI/ML, agile ways of working, software engineering principles and process transformation
3. Ability to drive work in a structured & proactive manner, with good communicate skills verbally and in writing, focusing on explaining technical solution to different stakeholders on their level
4. Team-player with ability to work across domains, in teams, across geographies and cultures. Ability to establish effective links and excellent social, communication and consultative skills
5. Innovative and problem-solving demeanor with a desire to drive continuous improvements technically keeping an open mind to seeing the opportunity in change and always challenge us to improve
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and the interview process is ongoing. Therefore, send your application in English as soon as possible.
Location: Sweden, Gothenburg
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact:
Recruiter: Camilla Wohlin, camilla.wohlin@ericsson.com
Please note we do not accept application sent via e-mail due to GDPR.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
