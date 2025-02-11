Software Developer
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
Position Responsibilities
Take ownership of the team's backlog and prioritize development efforts to deliver a standardized, maintainable core product.
Collaborate with the Product Manager to develop and deliver high-value solutions that align with customer needs.
Drive innovation and experimentation within the development team to shape the next generation of our Ops Control product.
Engage with various stakeholders, including customers, developers, and internal sponsors, to balance competing requirements effectively.
Embrace and promote Agile methodologies to enhance collaboration and productivity.
Effectively communicate your vision and present technical solutions to diverse audiences.
Demonstrate servant leadership-being positive, proactive, and results-oriented to foster a strong and motivated team.
Basic Qualifications
Strong big-picture perspective, with the ability to simplify complex concepts.
Excellent communication skills, including the ability to present technical solutions to different audiences.
Proven ability to engage with diverse stakeholders and balance competing priorities effectively.
Experience in servant leadership, with a collaborative, positive, and results-driven approach.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and a willingness to embrace them.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken).
Preferred Qualifications
7+ years of relevant work experience, demonstrating leadership skills in similar roles.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Logistics, Industrial Economy, or a related field.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a global leader in aviation technology.
Work on high-impact projects that support airline operations worldwide.
Collaborate with a highly skilled and motivated team.
Enjoy professional growth opportunities in an innovative and dynamic environment.
If you are passionate about aviation technology, enjoy working in a collaborative environment, and want to help shape the future of Ops Control, we would love to hear from you!
