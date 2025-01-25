Software Developer
Developers sought for Global Academics in SwedenGlobal Academics is working with the industry and Tech Companies in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are growing and therefore, we are looking for new colleagues and we hope you to be one of us.As a developer at Global Academics, you are part of a team with members in both Sweden and abroad. Together, we are responsible for the development of our customers products and technical services in both cloud and other environments.To succeed in the role of developer at Global Academics, a great deal of technical interest is needed. We see that you are a great developer basically, but are also happy to keep track of infrastructure issues. You have a good collaborative ability, are enterprising and communicative, both internally and externally. Furthermore, you are pedagogical, analytical and structured, as well as understanding and analyzing complex issues and problems quickly. You speak and write unimpeded in English.Qualifications:Post-secondary education in technology/IT, e.g. Master in Science or similar.We are searching for several people and are looking for you who have around five years of experience or more in the field.Some of the tasks that you will be working on, depending on the candidate:1. System development within .Net, in Windows and Linux environment.2. System administration Linux and Windows.3. Network configuration (routing, firewalls, VPN).4. Design and document procedures for configuring different products.5. Collection, analysis and documentation.6. Assist our customers in support, delivery organization and deeper troubleshooting.7. Project management of development projects.E-mail: recruit@globalacademics.se
Telegram: https://t.me/GLOBALACADEMICSGLOBAL
ACADEMICS A little more about what techniques we are working with:1. AWS.2. Kubernetes, Docker.3. Visual Studio, .Net Framework, .Net Core (C#).4. NHibernate, SQL Server, PostgreSQL.5. TCP/IP, IPv4, IPv6.6. JavaScript, HTML, CSS.7. Testing (NUnit, AutoFixture).The position is a full-time position and located in Gothenburg Sweden.The selection process is ongoing and includes steps for selection, interviews and reference taking. We see diversity as a strength and welcome applicants from different backgrounds. Our common will is to make Global Academics an outstanding company both as a workplace and partner.We will facilitate accommodations for you when coming to Sweden.
