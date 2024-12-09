Software Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you the next software developer who can contribute to Ericsson's market-leading base station products for creating crucial digital infrastructure?
About Engineering Unit HW
Engineering Unit HW drives the end-to-end R&D of Ericsson's radio and transport products and solutions. It is a global organization, within BNEW, of approximately 7,000 engineers collaborating across over 12 sites in Sweden, Canada, China, Finland, USA, Italy, Hungary, India and Croatia, to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our ongoing technology and market leadership position.
Radio Sector Carrier Control (RSCC) is a part of the Product Engineering Group Control Software (CSW) within Product Engineering Unit Radio Unit Software (PEU RUSW), in Engineering Unit Hardware. PEU RUSW is a competence based organizational design with purpose in End-to-end product development and delivery of the SW executed on Radio units.
The position is for a Software Developer who has expertise in the Common Architecture Tier (CAT) domain. You will be part of the RSCC team, primarily responsible for the development and testing of Massive MIMO solutions (could include other areas, depending on business need). The features in RSCC area are connected to the 5G carrier management/beamforming/antenna calibration /interference management functionality of our radio products.
What you will do:
Contributing actively to design and testing activities within the cross functional team.
5G RUSW development and testing in a cross functional team.
Features will primarily be related to Massive MIMO radios, but not restricted to these.
Work closely with Solution Package (SP) drivers and other team members to ensure that features are delivered on time and with high quality.
The skills you bring:
Bachelor's/ master's degree in computer engineering, Information and communication engineering, electronic engineering or related fields.
Good understanding of 3GPP LTE & NR specifications.
Good understanding of CPU/DSP architecture and Ethernet technology.
Experience of configuration and O&M of Radio base stations or similar.
Good skills in build systems.
CAT domain knowledge, knowledge of L2 and L1 processing of LTE or NR protocol stack with experience in Radio Link Control (RLC), Media Access Control (MAC) and scheduling functionality or physical layer.
Strong development skills using C++, with relevant experience in 4G/5G technology.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written with an ability to collaborate and work with other teams.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 758064 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9051306