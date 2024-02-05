Software Developer
2024-02-05
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Software Developer @ Epiroc
Would you like to work in a high-tech work environment with cutting-edge technologies for the mining and infrastructure industry?
We have an Agile culture, working together, inspire each other in our development and to achieve goals. Agile methods is natural in our daily work and we help each other to continuous improve both as individuals and as a team. If you are a passionate individual looking for an interesting new job, we might be the right team for you - send your application and join us in reaching world-class solutions.
"The best with my team is that we have an open climate where everyone can say what they think and feel and also that we help each other with the tasks we got. It is also fun that we have the possibilities to actually see when the software is tested in the big machines so that we can see the result of our work and how the end product is working" (Alexander Kihlgren, Software Developer).
"We are also committed, respectful and helpful against each other. We are having fun together and everyone is doing their best to reach our goals" (Cecilia Söderkvist, Project Leader).
"The best thing is that even if everyone is very talented and have a lot of experience in their careers, they are still open to feedback and improvements. I also like that we, once a week, play short online games with the team like skribbl.io or geoguessr.com (Farid Said Tahirshah, Software developer).
Location and travel
This position is in Örebro, Sweden. Local terms and conditions will apply, depending on the successful candidate's current location.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 25th of February. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the hiring process, please contact recruiting recruiter specialist Maria Tedsjo maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
For questions about the position, please contact Global Manager R&D ETD Surface Automation, Pia Liljenroth pia.liljenroth@epiroc.com
or Lars Eriksson, lars.m.eriksson@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions
Your profile
Our systems are written in several different programming languages depending on what language is most suitable for the solution. What system you are supposed to work with depends on your skills and interest. We are today focusing on developing tomorrows fully autonomous fleet of surface drills.
We are using new methods such as Machine Learning, AI to solve the complex problems within area of autonomous operations. You are skilled in one or several of the following techniques: Python, C++, React.js. or C# .Net.
It is a plus if you have experience in Robotics or from AI solutions. Since we are a global company, we also would like you to be able to speak and write in English.
Other competences which are good to have, but also something that you can learn, is: HTML, CSS, TypeScript, CI/CD, DevOps in Azure.
We are always encouraging diversity.
Since you read this much of the ad we hope that you are curious to learn more about us and the positions, so don 't hesitate to apply or contact us for an unconditional conversation to see if we have are a good match. Ersättning
