Software Developer
2024-01-08
We are one of the leading companies in the technology of mobile communication worldwide. Do you want to be a part of our team?
We believe in curious minds and courageous professionals, who want to make an impact for a better and smarter society. We offer you a meaningful job, an on-the-job mentor and support in your continuous career. This is your chance - to continue your professional career!
Are you ready to make an impact?
We are now looking for Developers for Embedded systems and C-programming for our site in Karlstad. You will be working as a software developer in projects developing software for 5G technology. With us you will develop high technology solutions together with our customers in close cooperation with colleagues in Agile Scrum teams. You will find ways of improving and developing solutions for our customers. The development process stretches through analysis/study, implementation and test which is suited if you are motivated by methodical ways of problem solving. The code is close to the hardware but with a distinct abstraction layer which makes it software oriented.
You will be working closely with other developers, architects and system managers to solve your team assignments.
What Tietoevry offers you
We offer you an opportunity to make a difference and be part of the forefront of emerging businesses and technology. You will be exchanging ideas with the best professionals. Moreover, we offer you a challenging position with great opportunities for professional growth. With us you will have the opportunity to directly influence your career development. There are for example good possibilities to engage in other technique fields and roles as Technical project leader and other managing roles.
As a young professional, you will be a part of our network TYPS- "Tietoevry Young Professionals Sweden". TYPS arranges various kinds of initiatives such as after works, seminars, travels etc. This gives you a fantastic opportunity to meet other people outside your team who are also new in their career.
Show us what you got!
To enjoy working with us in this role, we believe that you
have a degree in Computer science or closely related field that have C-programming language included, at Bachelor or Master level. A Degree in Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics including programming is also suitable education for this position.
are fluent in English, both spoken and written
have a genuine wish to learn
are analytical and patient in your mindset when confronting a problem or challenge
Did we get you excited?
We look forward to your application! Please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile and we'll reach out to you. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to apply today. If you have any questions regarding this role, please contact hiring manager Martin Axelsson at martin.axelsson@tietoevry.com
Hope to hear from you soon!
We perform background checks on all final candidates.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
Tietoevry thrives with diversity, and we welcome applicants of all genders, ages, abilities, ethnicities, orientations, beliefs, and backgrounds.
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Familiar yourself with what we do
Creating purposeful technology to reinvent the world for good Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18
E-post: jessica.stephan@tietoevry.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R112694". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tietoevry Tech Services AB
(org.nr 556052-7466)
652 09 KARLSTAD Arbetsplats
Tietoevry Sweden Support Services AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tietoevry Tech Services AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8374240