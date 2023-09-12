Software Developer
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to take your software development career to new heights? At Epiroc, we're seeking a skilled Software Developer to play a pivotal role in developing our platform software used in loaders, trucks, and drill rigs for the mining industry. As part of our agile software team, you will follow Scrum or Kanban methodologies, working collaboratively to achieve our mission.
About Epiroc
At Epiroc, our values guide everything we do. We are dedicated to safety, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring that our work positively impacts the mining industry and the environment. Join our team of driven professionals and be a part of shaping the future of mining technology. If you're ready to embark on a fulfilling career journey with Epiroc and contribute to pioneering solutions in the mining sector, apply today. Your expertise could be the missing piece that elevates our software to new heights.
Your mission
* Design and Code: As a Software Developer at Epiroc, you will be at the forefront of software development. You'll be responsible for designing and writing high-quality, efficient code that powers our state-of-the-art machinery. Your code will be the backbone of our mining equipment, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
* Collaboration: Collaboration is at the heart of our development process. You'll work closely with fellow developers, fostering a culture of cooperation and shared expertise. Code reviews and knowledge sharing are integral to our success, as we continuously strive for excellence in our projects.
* Testing and Quality Assurance: Your role involves rigorous testing to guarantee the integrity and reliability of our software. You will have the opportunity to test your code in our advanced target lab environment, ensuring that it meets our high standards for performance and safety. In some cases, you'll even have the unique opportunity to test your software on the real machines, witnessing the direct impact of your work.
* Integration Testing: Integration is key in the world of software development. You'll be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive integration tests to ensure that our software seamlessly integrates with our mining equipment, providing a cohesive and efficient user experience.
Your profile
To be considered for this exciting role as a Software Developer at Epiroc, we have a set of requirements in place to ensure that you can make the most of this opportunity:
First and foremost, you should hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Engineering or a closely related field. In addition, a solid foundation in embedded software development using C++ is essential. Your proficiency in C++ will be the driving force behind the creation of efficient and reliable code that powers our cutting-edge mining equipment. Given the nature of our work and the impact it has on the robotics field, we're looking for individuals who demonstrate a genuine interest in robotics. Your passion for robotics will not only fuel your own professional growth but also contribute to the advancement of this exciting field. Proficiency in hosting applications on Azure is a strong asset.
Lastly, experience with Pytest for automated test scripting is a valuable plus. Pytest streamlines our testing processes, ensuring the efficiency and reliability of our software development efforts.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-10-08.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Mikael Hallgren, Team Manager/Team Product Owner, Mikael.hallgren@epiroc.com
