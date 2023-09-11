Software Developer
2023-09-11
3+ years of relevant Software Development experience
Good knowledge and experience with .Net and/or Java and related frameworks
Experience in cloud technologies
Customer focus and ambition to understand customer needs on developed features
A capability to perform best in a team-setting - working in a multi-cultural & international environment brings the best out in you
Proficiency in English, written and spoken. Better if you know Swedish language too
MSc/BSc level in Computer Science or the equivalent level of knowledge
Responsibilities:
Contribute from design to delivery of software systems
Be part of the entire life cycle of software development and help our clients grow.
Develop sustainable software programs for clients using modern software principles and technologies.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11
E-post: jobs@8bitscode.com
