Software Developer
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Hässleholm Visa alla datajobb i Hässleholm
2023-06-30
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Hässleholm
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Software Developer in Hässleholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your software designing expertise in developing the next generation of rail control systems and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
You'll be working with safety-critical embedded systems and have the possibility to learn a great deal about railway signalling and protocols, the ERTMS and CENELEC standards for developing software used in control and protection systems. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, taking care of development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation of software using C/C++, and much more.
We'll look to you for:
Perform Technical analysis of issues and trouble reports and new requested features
Design, implement and integrate new software functionality
Maintenance and bug fixes
Requirements engineering
Root-cause, impact, and safety-analysis
Customer support
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Bachelor and/or master's degree preferable in engineering or computer science or corresponding technical experience
On the job experience in software development is required, ideally for embedded systems.
Extensive knowledge and experience in C and C++
Good knowledge of Linux based systems and job specific tools like: Git, GitLab, Gerrit and Jenkins
Strong communication, initiative, and decision-making skills
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards Software Architect or managerial roles
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
281 48 HÄSSLEHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7929009