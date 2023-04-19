Software Developer
2023-04-19
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in an automotive assignment.
As a Software Developer, you will develop and verify software functions within the motion control area. The role has a task range from early design, implementation, and function testing both in simulation environments and in vehicles. You will be part of a scrum team that is responsible for software development from early concept phase to industrialization phase. Charging experience is one interesting area to work for future which is included in the team.
Last date to apply is 2023-05-31. Selection and interviews will take place continuously.
Responsibilities
Develop and verify software functions according to requirements;
Documentation of the solution;
Develop software requirements;
Design Software test cases and perform tests;
Evaluation and problem analysis;
Planning of your activities to meet project milestones.
Qualifications
Previous experience in software development in Git, JIRA and Python;
Good skills in Docker, utilization and development of microservice architectures;
Previous knowledge from automotive software development;
Experience in vehicle dynamics, signal processing and State Estimation;
Good understanding of optimal control concepts within vehicle dynamics domain;
Experience in Autosar based application software development;
Fluent in English (spoken and written);
Bachelor or Master of Science (or PhD) in Mechanical, Computer Science, Mechatronics, Control, Physics or similar Engineering;
Experience from agile way of working, Relational databases, gRPC and REST communication are meritorious;
Knowledge of Cloud based application development, ASPICE and ISO26262 processes is meritorious;
Driver license (level B) is meritorious
